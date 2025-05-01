Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $73.83

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.83.

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $758,424.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,909,000 after acquiring an additional 114,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,879,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,503,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after acquiring an additional 82,681 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

