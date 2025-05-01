ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 0.49.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $197,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

