Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 647,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 576,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.
Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 7.8 %
Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
