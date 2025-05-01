Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Stake Lessened by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,714 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 756,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 507,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 184,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $386.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

