Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lipe & Dalton’s Largest Position

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Apple comprises 10.0% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.11 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

