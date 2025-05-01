Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $212.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.11 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.95. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

