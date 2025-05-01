Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives $10.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.