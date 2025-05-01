ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $57.22 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 34084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Citigroup cut their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ArcBest from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 342.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

