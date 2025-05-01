ArcelorMittal (MT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $15.11 billion for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of MT opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

