Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $15,912,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,217.92. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $764,024.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,131,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,712,111.10. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

