Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Price Down 3.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.58. 2,192,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,086,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 320.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

