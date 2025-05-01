Argus Reaffirms Hold Rating for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Argus in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

AGNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jones Trading reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,219 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

