Argus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Argus in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $490.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,647,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

