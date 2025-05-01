Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ashland by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,583,000 after buying an additional 208,320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,074,000 after buying an additional 142,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ashland by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 577,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after buying an additional 184,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASH. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

