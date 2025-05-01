Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $215.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.71 and its 200 day moving average is $263.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $337.95.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

