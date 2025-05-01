Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $171.25 and a 52-week high of $277.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,524,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $66,680,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

