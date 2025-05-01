Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Under review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.65) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 71 ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated British Foods will post 188.0990415 earnings per share for the current year.
Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.
Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.
