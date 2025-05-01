Assured Guaranty (AGO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $257.96 million for the quarter.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

