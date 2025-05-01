Assured Guaranty (AGO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $257.96 million for the quarter.
Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of AGO stock opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend
About Assured Guaranty
Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Assured Guaranty
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- About the Markup Calculator
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.