AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Position Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 174,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 155,310 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

