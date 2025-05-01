Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $22.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AESI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:AESI opened at $13.55 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 897,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,090. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 32,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $612,231.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,038.40. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

