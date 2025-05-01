Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $424.03 million for the quarter. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.600 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. On average, analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

