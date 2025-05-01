AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Up 4.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.31. 373,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 654,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 135.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 1,184.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Stock Down 13.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.