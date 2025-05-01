ATS (TSE:ATS) PT Set at C$43.00 by Scotiabank

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has been given a C$43.00 price target by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.83.

ATS stock opened at C$34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.20. ATS has a 1 year low of C$29.81 and a 1 year high of C$48.19.

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

