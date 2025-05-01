Avanos Medical Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.23 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $576.88 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Avanos Medical by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,216.75. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

