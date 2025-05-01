Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSC stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.