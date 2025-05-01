B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $557.97 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102,347 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $557,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

AMZN opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.