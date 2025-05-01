B. Riley Issues Positive Outlook for Rithm Capital Earnings

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Rithm Capital in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

