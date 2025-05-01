Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 136.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 105,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 1.4 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $989.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.