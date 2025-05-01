Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.83. 7,048,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,202,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.