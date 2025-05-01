Barclays PLC Acquires 10,062 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 153,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

OSBC opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $711.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.