Barclays PLC Acquires 29,462 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 11,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of ATSG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

