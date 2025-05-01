Barclays PLC Acquires 7,118 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Alignment Healthcare worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 205,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6,544.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,003,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,259,210. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,576,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,624,050.84. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,855 shares of company stock worth $34,744,307 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

