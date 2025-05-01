Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.31% of PRA Group worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PRA Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $18.30 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $723.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

About PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

