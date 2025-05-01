Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Uniti Group worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Uniti Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 255,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.57. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

