Barclays PLC Buys 2,627 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 149,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Astrana Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Astrana Health Trading Up 0.1 %

ASTH opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.