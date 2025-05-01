Barclays PLC Buys 29,820 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $553.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

