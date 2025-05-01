Barclays PLC Buys 871 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 32,619 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 456,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 110,056 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OBK shares. Raymond James cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ OBK opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

