Barclays PLC Buys 9,459 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Bilibili Stock Performance

BILI opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

