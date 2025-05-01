Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 842.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 264,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.1 %

American Woodmark stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $106.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.