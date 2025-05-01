Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,232,000 after purchasing an additional 319,441 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 767,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 252,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 101,373 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 36,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $565,880.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,289,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,873,379.13. The trade was a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,742,581 shares of company stock worth $28,407,543. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.5 %

STAA stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.67 million, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 0.75.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

