Barclays PLC Grows Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.
Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical
In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 26,067 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $742,909.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,904.50. The trade was a 19.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,850. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.2 %
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
