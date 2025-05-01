Barclays PLC Grows Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 779.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 154,709 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Chemours Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.