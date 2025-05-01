Barclays PLC Grows Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of National HealthCare worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 809.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.42. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

