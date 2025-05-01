Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $734.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $136.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -79.37%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Further Reading

