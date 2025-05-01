Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.89. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,645.20. This trade represents a 154.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,954 shares of company stock valued at $699,607. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

