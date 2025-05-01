Barclays PLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Energy Fuels worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 217.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $4,840,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,468,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,973 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $898.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,765.75. This represents a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,590.50. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.