Barclays PLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 216,870 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 102,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.71. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Insider Activity

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 11,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $131,159.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 590,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,935.69. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 259,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $3,118,500.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,439,237.15. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 986,973 shares of company stock worth $11,048,127 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

