Barclays PLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Jamf by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,019.70. This trade represents a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $131,933.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,065.60. This represents a 14.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $3,355,739. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Jamf from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

