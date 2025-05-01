Barclays PLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,192 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 668,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 200,067 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,617,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 172,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,785 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $683.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

