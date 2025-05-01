Barclays PLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,182,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 294,956 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,162,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,119,000 after buying an additional 280,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 201,087 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,545,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.93. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

